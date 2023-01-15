 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

