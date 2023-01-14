 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

