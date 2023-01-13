Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.