Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

