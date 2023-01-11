 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

