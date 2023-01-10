Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 deg…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…