Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

