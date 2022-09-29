Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.