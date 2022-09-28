Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…