Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

