Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.