Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
After a warm one Tuesday, temps are going down today with a cold front moving over us. Rain will be around as well. See when the best chance is and how much cooler it will get for Thursday here.
Isolated showers and storms are expected today, tonight, and tomorrow as a warm front and cold front work over us. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
