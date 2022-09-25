Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.