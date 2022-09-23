Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
