Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today.…
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lake Geneva folk…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The f…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures…