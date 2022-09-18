Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.