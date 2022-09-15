Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.