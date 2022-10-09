 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

