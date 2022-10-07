 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

