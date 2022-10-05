Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but rain will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when showers will start and who has the best chance in our latest forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is sho…
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. W…