Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

