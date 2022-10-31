 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

