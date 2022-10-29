Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:33 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. S…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Fore…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tues…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatur…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is fore…
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Mode…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 de…