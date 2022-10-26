Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 8:21 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
