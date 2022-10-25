Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
