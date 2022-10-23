Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.