The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
