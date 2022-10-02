 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

