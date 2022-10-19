Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's…