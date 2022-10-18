Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.