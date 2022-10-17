Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
