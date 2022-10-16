 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular