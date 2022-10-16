Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
