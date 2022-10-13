Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
