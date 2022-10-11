Today's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.