Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but rain will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when showers will start and who has the best chance in our latest forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Pa…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva people will see temperatures i…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva people will s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…