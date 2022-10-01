Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Thanks to another cold front, temps will be well below normal both today and tonight. A few showers Tuesday night as well. Find out who has the best chance and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
