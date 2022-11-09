Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.