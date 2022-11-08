Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
