Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 4:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

