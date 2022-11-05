Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Lake Geneva, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
