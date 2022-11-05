Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Lake Geneva, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.