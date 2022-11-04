Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.