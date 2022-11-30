It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Su…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predic…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 deg…