Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.