Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
