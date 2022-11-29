Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Su…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predic…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Lookin…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's…