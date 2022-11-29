Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.