Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Su…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predic…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …