Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
