Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 10:00 PM CST.