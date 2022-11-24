Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
