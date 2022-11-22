Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.