Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.