It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
