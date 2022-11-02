Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.