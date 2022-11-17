Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.