Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.